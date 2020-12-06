Sudan govt opposes army chief decree

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHARTOUM: A move by Sudan’s army chief to create a new body with broad powers has put him at odds with the country’s transitional government.
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan heads Sudan’s sovereign council, a military-civilian body established in August last year. It is Sudan’s highest executive authority and is overseeing a fragile three-year transition to civilian rule after the April 2019 ouster of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir.