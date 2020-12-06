Sudan govt opposes army chief decree

KHARTOUM: A move by Sudan’s army chief to create a new body with broad powers has put him at odds with the country’s transitional government.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan heads Sudan’s sovereign council, a military-civilian body established in August last year. It is Sudan’s highest executive authority and is overseeing a fragile three-year transition to civilian rule after the April 2019 ouster of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir.