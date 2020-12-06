close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

Sugar, wheat mafia worried about saving seats: PML-N

Lahore

December 6, 2020

LAHORE : The sugar and wheat mafia was worried about saving their seats instead of saving the nation.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari while reacting to a statement of Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday.

The PML-N leader said the mafia behind corona was making new plans day and night to fool global financial institutions in the name of corona.

The “selected government” received billions of rupees in funding in the name of corona but could not provide a single mask free of cost to 22 million Pakistanis, she stated and added that the government ministers and advisers were found involved in smuggling of masks.

