Hospitals directed to operationalise HDUs, ICUs for corona patients

LAHORE : In view of the increase in number of Covid-19 patients, the Punjab government has directed the health authorities to take immediate steps to operationalise the HDUs and ICUs in hospitals of Lahore at the same level as these were functioning in the month of June, 2020.

In a letter to the CEO of Mayo Hospital, principals of Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Allama lqbal Medical College and Ameer Uddin Medical College, Lahore, and medical superintendents of Services Hospital, Lahore General Hospital and Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has ordered that the HDUs and ICUs in hospitals of Lahore be made full functional immediately for management of Covid-19 patients.

The department also directed the CEO of Mayo Hospital to immediately operationalise the Hall No. II of Expo Centre, Lahore, for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The matter of curtailing elective surgeries being conducted in hospitals and medical institutions is being placed before Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) in its meeting scheduled to be held on Dec 7, 2020. Further directions in this regard would be issued in the light of recommendations of the CEAG.