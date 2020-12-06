CM Usman Buzdar takes notice over torture of domestic child worker

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture of domestic worker in Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad.
The CM directed action against those involved in torturing the innocent child housemaid. Usman Buzdar said these cruel people should be brought to the justice. Justice will be ensured to the innocent child. Police have registered a case.