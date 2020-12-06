close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar takes notice over torture of domestic child worker

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture of domestic worker in Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad.

The CM directed action against those involved in torturing the innocent child housemaid. Usman Buzdar said these cruel people should be brought to the justice. Justice will be ensured to the innocent child. Police have registered a case.

