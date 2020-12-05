PDM campaign not for power: Abbasi

FAISALABAD: The PDM movement was not for lust of power but the main objective of this movement was to pave new direction in country's politics and redress the mounting problems of the common man, the former Prime Minister, Shahid Khakhan Abbasi said while addressing the PML-N workers’ convention at Crescent Ground here this evening.

He said the 2020 general elections were engineered hence fresh elections should be held strictly in accordance with Constitution. Abbasi said due to unwise policies of the present government, the economy of the country had shattered and caused increase in prices of sugar, flour and other commodities.

“Five-time increase in the prices of medicines has hit the patients purchase power and life-saving drugs from the market have disappeared.

Continuing, he said that fresh and fair elections should be hold immediately. Winding up his speech, the former prime minister urged the PML-N workers to attend the Lahore public meeting on December 13 in large numbers, proving their loyalty to PML-N leaders.

Provincial President PML-N Punjab and former Interior Minister, Ran a Sana Ullah said that the present government of Imran Khan has failed to bring down sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities hence it should step down.

Addressing party workers here, he appealed to attend the 13th December PDM meeting at Lahore in large numbers. He flayed the government for not bringing down the prices of essential goods. He said the government did not launch any new mega project during the last two and half years and could not bring two hundred billion dollars from foreign countries. Winding up his speech, Rana advocated to introduce a foolproof system which would ensure the supremacy of Constitution and provide justice to all citizens. Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and ex-MNA Mian Abdul Mannan also spoke on this occasion.

Meanwhile, former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Ahsan Iqbal ruled out talks option with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

However, he advocated for national dialogue, in which leaders of all political parties as well as heads of all national institutions should also participate to evolve a combined and lasting strategy for running the country on ‘systematic basis’.

He said the PTI government had completely failed and, therefore, fresh fair elections should be held in the country.

Talking to different news channels here, Ahsan said the national institutions were an asset to the country and they should flourish and unite solidly. But they should work in their domains instead of interfering in politics, he added.

Responding to a question, Ahsan said the arrest of PML-N and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) workers before holding of public meetings in Peshawar, Multan and other places was a proof of the government excesses. However, he added, the opposition political parties workers would not be intimidated by such tactics.

He strongly protested against the arrest of opposition leaders and workers before the PDM public meeting in Lahore on Dec 13. He said the 2018 general elections were rigged and it was imperative that the judiciary, army and bureaucracy should hold immediate dialogue to chalk out a solid, combine strategy for holding of fresh general elections in the country. He also emphasised forming a code of conduct for the fresh elections.