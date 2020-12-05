Governor asks Opp, people to take corona seriously

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the opposition parties have to work consciously and not with enthusiasm.

They should have mercy on the nation. People who are not following the SOPs are in fact welcoming coronavirus. Pakistan cannot tolerate COVID-19 situation like that of June again. Ulema are playing a pivotal role in raising awareness about following corona SOPs.

The governor was talking to the media on Friday after “Youm-e-Dua” as announced by President Dr Arif Alvi for protection from corona. Special prayers were offered at a gathering at the Governor's House. Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry and Political Secretary to Governor Mian Kashif Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

Qari Ismail, Khatib of Jamia Masjid of the Governor's House, prayed for the protection from corona and for the development and security of the country. Talking to the media, the governor said that there was no room for negligence in the observance of coronavirus SOPs. In any case, everyone must fully implement all SOPs to prevent corona spike.

Replying to a question, the governor said that there was no doubt that people in all places, including shopping centres in Lahore and other cities did not seem to take corona seriously which is a very dangerous situation. For God's sake, the people should not be negligent about corona SOPs. Scholars are playing a historic role in raising awareness about corona.

We once again appeal to the political and religious parties to take corona seriously so that the country can be saved from any major loss of life and property.