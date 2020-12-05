Man Utd to install 1,500 barrier seats at Old Trafford

LONDON: Manchester United are to install 1,500 barrier seats early next year as they prepare to trial safe standing at Old Trafford.

Following recommendations on stadium safety made in the Taylor Report after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, all-seater venues have been mandatory in the top tiers of English football since 1994-95.

But there has been a renewed push in recent years for safe standing to be brought in, with United following fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham and Wolves by installing barrier seating at their ground.

Managing director Richard Arnold said in April that United’s “belief is that the introduction of barrier seats will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where – as with other clubs – we have seen examples of persistent standing”.

Trafford Council approved the plans to trial 1,500 barrier seats in the J Stand earlier in the year and installation is now due to start in early 2021.

Jim Liggett, venue operations director at United, told a fans’ forum last month: “We now have confirmation from the SGSA (Sports Grounds Safety Authority) that we can make arrangements to install circa 1,500 seats with barriers in the J Stand area, as part of the proposed trial.

“Due to the ongoing impact of Covid and the fact that we are playing matches behind closed doors, the work to install the seats with barriers will commence early in the New Year.