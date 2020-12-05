COVID-19 SOPs compliance week starts today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The government has made all necessary arrangements to effectively observe ‘COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week’ from today (Saturday) to
create awareness among public about the importance of corona safety measures.
According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the provinces have been asked to support the efforts of the federal government in proper implementation of its strategies to contain coronavirus and protect its citizens from this disease particularly during this week.