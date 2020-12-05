close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
December 5, 2020

COVID-19 SOPs compliance week starts today

Islamabad

December 5, 2020

Islamabad : The government has made all necessary arrangements to effectively observe ‘COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week’ from today (Saturday) to

create awareness among public about the importance of corona safety measures.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the provinces have been asked to support the efforts of the federal government in proper implementation of its strategies to contain coronavirus and protect its citizens from this disease particularly during this week.

