Election for MCI mayor on December 28

Islamabad : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued schedule for the by-election on the vacant seat of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) mayor for which polling will be held on December 28.

According to the schedule, the returning officer will issue public notice on December 9, 2020 while nomination papers will be received from the candidates on December 11. Scrutiny of the papers will be held on December 16; polling will be held on December 28 and the consolidation and declaration of result will be next day.

The mayor seat fell vacant after Sheikh Ansar Aziz resigned in October this year.

Meanwhile, the National Voters’ Day will be observed across the country on December 07, 2020. The day is celebrated in commemoration of first general elections of Pakistan held on 7th December, 1970. On this day in 1970, voting took place in 300 constituencies of National Assembly on general enfranchisement of the Unicameral Parliament of Pakistan.

The primary purpose of commemorating the day is to create awareness among the general public with regard to importance of vote and inclusion of all segments of the society in electoral process.