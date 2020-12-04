Corona kills 7 more in Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Seven coronavirus patients died at the Nishtar Hospital on Thursday.

According to the hospital officials, Kausar Perveen, 61, of Kot Addu, Muhammad Salim, 50, Muhammad Ali Javed, 55, Muhammad Faiz, 40, and Syed Sajjad Naqi, 69, all of Multan, Saifullah, 47, and Ghulam Haider, 55, of Dera Ghazi Khan died at the hospital. At the moment some 170 coronavirus patients are under treatment at the hospital.

According to district health authorities, some 1,808 testes have been conducted in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari districts in the last 24 hours and of them 75 tested positive while the test reports of 9,597 people were being awaited.

Govt urged to bring continuity in textile sector policy: MCCI vice president Mian Shafi Anees Thursday urged the government to bring continuity in the policy for the growth of textile sector.

Talking to reporters, Mian Shafi said a fixed policy for cotton and textiles is needed to improve the economic situation in the country. He said Pakistan only through a long-term policy of the textile sector can compete with India and Bangladesh in the international market.

He said to increase exports the government needed to come up with a comprehensive textile policy and ease of doing business. The situation in the textile industry today is much better than before due to better measures taken by the government. Due to the current policy and the control of corona, the orders from Bangladesh and India have been canceled and they have come to Pakistan. He said they can compete with the world by increasing their capacity, improving modern machinery and tax system. He said industrialists have huge deficit in terms of electricity and gas bills.