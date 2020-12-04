Important ministers failed to come up to people’s expectations: survey

ISLAMABAD: According to a new survey conducted by Pulse Consultants, important government ministers failed to come up to the expectations of the public.

Over 2,000 respondents participated in the countrywide survey which found that Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed received most criticism over his performance – 46 percent respondents declared his performance non-satisfactory, while 26 percent respondents appreciated his performance. 18 percent respondents gave mixed response, while 10 percent preferred not to comment on his performance. About performance of Information Minister Shibli Faraz, 44 percent respondents were dissatisfied, 25 percent were satisfied, 21 percent showed mixed reaction, and 10 percent respondents did not reply.

According to the survey, the performance of Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was declared non-satisfactory by 42 percent respondents, while 26 percent respondents appreciated his performance, 22 percent respondents gave mixed response, and 10 percent did not respond.

In the survey, 38 percent respondents were dissatisfied with performance of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, 30 percent appreciated his performance, 24 percent respondents had mixed reaction, while 7 percent respondents did not respond to this question.