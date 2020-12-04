Wheelchairs distributed among 80 persons

PESHAWAR: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) distributed whee-lchairs among 80 persons with disabilities at a ceremony here on Thursday

The programme was organised in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities under the physical rehabilitation programme, Pakistan.

Five personalities belonging to different sectors were also given awards for their impressive performance.

Speaking on the occasion, head of sub-delegation of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Farrukh Islomov said the survey had been completed to provide wheelchairs to persons with disabilities in Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand, Lower Dir and Upper Dir.

The ceremony was attended by high officials of the local administration and people belonging to different walks of life.

Farrukh Islomov appreciated the ICRC for making over 30,000 disabled persons as useful citizens in collaboration with stakeholders in 2020. He said that it also provided financial assistance to the needy physically challenged people. He said that the stakeholders also cooperated in arranging story-writing competitions in which the winners were given awards.

He said that ICRC had always helped the needy disabled persons and gave away Rs34 million to 3400 disabled persons during the pandemic in the current year.

Muhammad Ilyas, Chairman Physical Rehabilitation Programme Pakistan said that it was working with 25 stakeholders throughout the country and taking different initiatives for welfare of persons with disabilities.