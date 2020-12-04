Pak-Afghan positive vibes flowing from both sides

Islamabad : Islamabad has issued around 80,000 visas to Afghans. Students are getting visas for the entire time period of their scholarship. This shows things are moving in the right direction, though we have to be patient.

This was stated by Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan. He was speaking at the fifth Pak-Afghan Trade and Economic Connectivity Focused Group Discussion (FGD) in Islamabad, spearheaded by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) and Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI).

He said that complex issues accumulating over years would take some time for resolution. "We should not lose any gains made so far. Pakistan and Afghanistan have taken some principled decisions within last six months, in order to move forward in an organised way. Trade diplomacy should continue irrespective of political environment, reciprocity should be in the positive, a tit for tat approach be avoided, and the common man should not bear the brunt of something done by an individual or a group.

Moreover, parliaments of both sides are now on-board," PM Special Representative added. Pak-Afghan traders highly appreciate the recent swift and positive developments, between Pakistan and Afghanistan, over the course of last few months. Islamabad and Kabul now seem committed more than ever to resolve issues of mutual interest in a structural manner. It is the beginning of new chapter of economic connectivity and enhanced trade between two countries, stated Khan Jan Alokozai, Chairman PAJCCI and Vice Chairman Afghanistan Chambers Federation. He further stated that appointment of special envoys to expedite the progress on bilateral front well reflects the seriousness being showed by the leadership on both sides. Though, he cautioned that such positive gains should not be short-lived. Both sides have to continue bilateral engagements with the goodwill to move forward and not be the prisoners of history.

Muzammil Shinwari, Former Minister for Finance, Afghanistan, apprised the participants that both sides are proactive in taking meaningful reforms on paper, but when it comes to implementation, much needs to change. Pakistan needs to really work on making business for Afghan traders a lot easier and cheaper, not because it is beneficial for Afghans but advantageous for Pakistan as well. We should be sharing real time data regarding trade and transit to minimise the structural hindrances obstructing the traffic flow across the border, he added. The Afghan delegation was of the view that Pakistan may consider utilizing another crossing point, right next to Torkham, naming Khwar.