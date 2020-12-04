Wasim: players may have got virus during travel

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan says that Pakistan players might have contracted coronavirus during their long journey to New Zealand.

Quoted by a a British news organisation, Wasim said that tests of all members of the squad, coaches and supporting staff were conducted at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

“There is possibility that the players might have contracted virus during the long journey,” he added.

He ruled out the impression of players violating rules in New Zealand and contracting the virus there.

According to the latest reports, two more members of Pakistan squad visiting New Zealand have tested positive for Covid-19. With the latest reports, 10 out of the 53-member Pakistani touring party have tested positive for coronavirus.