PSA allows Pakistan to host events with 50% reduced prize money

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has offered Pakistan to host two or three international events with 50% reduction in prize money till March 2021.

It has been learnt that Tour Director of PSA Hannah Ridgard-Mason has written to Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) regarding this offer.

“Pakistan has been allocated a number of domestic events with a 50% prize money reduction,” said Hannah.

The offer includes one $5000 and one $10,000 challenger event for men and one $5000 challenger event for women.

“Should you wish to downgrade these events, this is also possible to run two $5000 challenger events for men [only],” she added.

She also offered to ask for sponsorship on behalf of PSF to organise these events. “It may be that you as federations do not have the finances to fund these, so we can contact select promoters on your behalf,” said Hannah.

Hannah informed the PSF that PSA has reduced prize money by up to 50% for challenger events considering the current difficult situation across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As you’re aware, 2020 has been a very difficult year for our players, especially the lower ranked ones who haven’t been able to play any events and earn any money,” she said.

In light of this, she added, PSA is offering a 50% reduction in prize money for a Challenger Tour 3, 5 and 10 with only $100 registration fee.

In the case of challenger 10 event only $6000 prize money will be required rather than the usual $12000.

For challenger-5 only $3,000 prize money is required rather than the usual $6,000 and for challenger 3 only $1500 prize money rather than the usual $3000.

The other conditions in this regard are that the tournament(s) must take place before March 31, and the tournament(s) are for domestic players only.

Draw size will be decided in conjunction with PSA to ensure adequate playing opportunities for members; players may be limited to playing a maximum number of events; and at least 50% of the draw must be made up of PSA members. Moreover, non-PSA wildcards will only be utilised when the draw is unfilled.