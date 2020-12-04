Sami Aslam announces ‘new beginning’ in California

LAHORE: Opening batsman Sami Aslam has left Pakistan cricket and decided to move to the United States (US) permanently.

The 24-year-old Test cricketer announced through a social media account that he had landed in San Francisco, California, and was ready for “a new beginning”.

Sami was ignored by the national team selectors for the tour of New Zealand after which he made himself unavailable for the fourth round of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 and did not play any domestic match.

Sami represented Pakistan in 13 Tests and scored 758 runs at an average of 31.58 with seven half-centuries. In four ODIs, he scored 78 runs.

His last appearance for Pakistan came in a Test match against Sri Lanka back in 2017. He was dropped from the national team without getting any game on England tour in 2018.

Sami told Geo Super that he was not being given a chance in the Pakistan team despite performing well in the domestic cricket. “I arrived in the United States with a heavy heart. It was not easy to leave Pakistan. Cricket is my livelihood but I did not see a future in Pakistan when I have to run my own house,” he said.

“I hope that I will be able to build a future in the United States. I will be able to play for the United States in 2 years and 10 months. My contract is good. I will play domestic cricket now,” he said.

Sami led Pakistan in the 2014 U-19 World Cup while he played under Babar Azam in the 2012 U-19 World Cup.