New method

All educational institutions have shifted to online classes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. For students, this transition has not been problem-free. For a majority of students, taking online classes is proving to be difficult. Most of them don’t have a strong internet connection. Some students don’t have smartphones or other gadgets on which they can attend the class. Parents should spend some time with their children and get to know the problems that they face. They should help them overcome their problems and teach them how they can make this transition to distance learning fun and smooth.

Many students also lack time management skills. University-going students who have classes at different time miss the class because they couldn’t keep track. Such students should make a timetable and set a reminder for their classes and assignments. Besides these steps, students’ positive attitude will help them overcome the challenges of e-learning.

Mir Inamullah

Sukkur