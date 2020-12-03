Parole of Shahbaz, Hamza extended by one day

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the parole of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz for one day.

CM Buzdar consulted the Home Department after which it was decided to extend the parole. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted that the provincial government has approved the PML-N application for extension in the parole of the NA and PA opposition leaders.

“The Punjab government, on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, has granted an extension of 24 hours in the parole of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz,” Awan said. In the application submitted to the Punjab government, it was stated that several people want to meet Shahbaz and Hamza to offer condolence over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.