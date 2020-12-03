Resolution on Kashmir at OIC meeting foreign policy success: Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s special assistant on inter-religious harmony and chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Wednesday that unanimous resolution on Kashmir at the foreign ministerial level meeting of OIC is great success of country’s foreign policy.

“Efforts on part of Prime Minister Imran Khan through his letters and coordination against Islamophobia, blasphemous caricatures, and legislation from UN against profanity are great achievements and pride for Pakistan,” he said this while addressing a press conference here Wednesday.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi represented not only Pakistan but the entire Muslim world.

He said Pakistan’s relations with Arab countries are stable and favourable during the last 10 years. “Some elements are trying to politicise Kashmir and Palestine issues. Kashmir and Palestine are burning issues of Muslim Ummah,” he said, adding that Kashmir and Palestine should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He also underlined that leading religious scholars have issued decree unanimously about anti-polio drops and it is responsibility of the parents to administer these drops to their children under the age of five years. “Parents will be held responsible if their children become paralysed for not administering anti-polio drops to them,” he added.

He said visa issue with UAE is being resolved while Saudi foreign minister supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue. He said blasphemy law is unanimously agreed and no one can even think of amending this law.

Enemies of Pakistan including India are aiming at making differences between Pakistan and Islamic countries. “Baseless propaganda was fanned ahead of OIC meeting that Kashmir issue will not be discussed in the meeting. All these elements should inform the masses about successful foreign policy of the incumbent government,” he added.

He said Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan, Kashmir, Islamophobia and on blasphemy law is being appreciated all over the world.

To a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said seminaries are following COVID-19 SOPs, adding that Christian community has also announced to celebrate Christmas by observing SOPs. He said during the erstwhile regime, Masjid-Al-Aqsa remained close for three consecutive days but no one even bothered to condemn and today all those recalling Palestine issue, and for this entire situation, credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan. To another question, he said anyone who does not recognise Constitution of Pakistan will have to relinquish public office.