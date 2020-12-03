Flood-hit people in Lower Kohistan seek help

PESHAWAR: Residents of Dobair area in Lower Kohistan district have appealed to authorities to reconstruct the infrastructure damaged by floods in far-off areas.

Talking to The News, the elders led by Sahibzada Fashiur Rehman deplored that the responsible government officials and elected representatives had promised them to reconstruct the infrastructure in the far-flung areas but nothing practical was done so far.

They claimed that floods had destroyed a bridge, road and pipes and people of the hilly areas were leading a miserable life. They said they spent Rs2000 to purchase one flour bag in the underdeveloped areas.

They complained that the locals would reach Peshawar to register their protest. They appealed to the chief minister and officials concerned to complete all the developmental work in the area and rid the local population of the unrest prevailing among them.