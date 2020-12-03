Police arrest fake army officer in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police on Wednesday arrested a man impersonating an army major.

“The accused was cheating people and threatening them of dire consequences if they didn’t meet his demands,” Sub-Inspector Nawaz Khan of the City Police Station told reporters.

He said that he was on patrol along with a police party at Punjab Chowk when they received information that a man introducing himself as Major Bilal was threatening them of dire consequences.

“When I inquired about his identity, he couldn’t prove that he was an army major and I took him to the police station,” said Nawaz.

He said the army’s fake identity card, a wireless set and a car were recovered from his possession.

He said that following the preliminary investigation, the identity of the accused was confirmed as Muhammad Ahtasham, a resident of Oghi who was settled in Abbottabad.

“The accused is stated to be a habitual criminal and had been arrested in several fraud cases by the Abbottabad police. More revelations from him are also expected during the interrogation,” he added. The arrestee was booked under sections 419, 420 and 171 of PPC.