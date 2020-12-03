PTI govt has failed to deliver, says PML-N leader

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Wednesday said that the people wanted to get rid of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, which had failed to come up to the expectations.

“The country has been passing through the highest-ever inflation and unemployment and the government instead of addressing these core issues exerting all its energies and resources to block Pakistan Democratic Movements public meetings,” Sardar Yousuf told reporters here.

Sardar Yousaf, who is also the parliamentary leaders of the PML-N in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said that the PDM was committed to ousting the PTI government and time was not far away when that mega public movement being run by the mainstream political and religious parties would meet a success.

“The government attempted to sabotage PML-N public gathering in Mansehra and PDM’s rallies in Peshawar and Multan but to no avail. The people to get rid of the incompetent government as early as possible,” he added.

He said that Karakoram Highway and Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad roads were in a dilapidated condition but the government had failed to get these main arteries in the region repaired.

“I met with National Highway Authority’s chairman and diverted his attention to the road condition in Mansehra and Hazara Division demanding an immediate repair and complete black-topping of these arteries,” Yousuf added.