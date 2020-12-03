Resolution moved in PA over marriages of Sikh girls

LAHORE : PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt has moved a resolution in the Punjab Assembly saying that the marriages of Sikh girls are not being registered which is a serious issue for the Sikh minority.

The Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, guarantees protection of minorities’ rights. “Sikh Marriage Act was approved with majority more than two years ago during Shahbaz Sharif’s government,” read the copy of the resolution. It said that Pakistan was the first country which introduced “Special” Sikh Marriage Act. But despite the lapse of more than two years, the act has not been implemented. The Sikh minority is suffering due to this negligence. The PML-N leader demanded the House for immediate implementation of the Sikh Marriage Act.