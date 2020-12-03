Shahbaz, Hamza’s parole extended by a day

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the parole of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for 24 hours.

Their five-day parole, granted on November 27 to attend the funeral of Shahbaz Sharif’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, had lapsed on Wednesday.

Punjab government spokeswoman Firdous Awan in a tweet said the decision was made at the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

It came after the PML-N requested the Punjab government to extend the parole. In the application, it was stated that several people want to meet Shahbaz and Hamza to offer condolences, Geo News reported.

Chief Minister Buzdar consulted the Home Department after which it was decided to extend the parole.