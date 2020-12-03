POA establishes education commission

KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has constituted the POA Education Committee (POAEC) for the promotion of Olympic values-based education strategy keeping in mind the socio-cultural dynamics of Pakistan for quality physical education, 'The News' has learnt.

Informed sources divulged to 'The News' that the decision to this effect was taken in pursuance of the compliance of Article-XII of Constitution of POA.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan has constituted the Commission with following objectives, roles, terms of reference and composition.

The commission will be responsible to advise the POA Executive Board and the President POA on the promotion of Olympic values-based education and provide strategic direction on 10C/ANOC/OCA/CGF funded programmes and activities related to the education of youth through sport.

It will work for the development and implementation of an Olympic values education strategy considering the socio-cultural dynamics of Pakistan.

It will advocate for quality physical education and the integration of values in school curricula, and for suitable and age appropriate sports in and out of school settings.

Its functions will be the delivery of the Olympic Values Education Programme, and development of resources for teachers and educators on Olympic values and life skills; optimisation of strategic partnerships with IOC-recognised organisations working in the field of education; supporting Sport for Development programmes which focus on the development of life skills; close collaboration with "Pakistan National Olympic Academy" to plan and execute yearly calendar; coordination with other commissions of POA to align goals and objectives.

According to the terms and references, the chairman, deputy chairman and secretary to the commission will convene the meeting as and when required and present an annual report to the General Council of POA.

The POA Secretariat shall be responsible to provide logistics for holding the meetings of the Commission.

The POA president may advise to convene a session / meeting of the Commission and such meeting must be convened within 20 days of such advice.

The sources mentioned that the Commission shall come into force with immediate effect, and directives have been dispatched to all affiliated units of POA.