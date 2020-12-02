PML-N seeks extension to parole of Shahbaz, Hamza

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sought an extension in the parole of NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz. In an application submitted to the Punjab Home Ministry, it was stated that several people want to meet Shahbaz and Hamza to offer condolence over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar. The parole ends on Tuesday and they are to be sent back to jail by Wednesday. A meeting has been called by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to consider the request for extension in parole. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, meanwhile, commented on the extension, saying that the PML-N leaders were released on parole on humanitarian grounds. She said the parole cannot be extended.