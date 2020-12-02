close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2020

Mandviwalla calls on Pervaiz Elahi

National

Our Correspondent
December 2, 2020

LAHORE: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here. Mandviwala enquired about the health of Ch Shujaat and prayed for his early recovery. During the meeting, views were exchanged about country's political situation and matters of mutual interest.

