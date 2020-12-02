Mandviwalla calls on Pervaiz Elahi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here. Mandviwala enquired about the health of Ch Shujaat and prayed for his early recovery. During the meeting, views were exchanged about country's political situation and matters of mutual interest.