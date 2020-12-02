Cold, dry forecast for most country

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Tuesdayâ€™s minimum temperature was recorded at Gupis, Kalam, Leh, Skardu and Parachinar where mercury dropped to -05Â°C while in Lahore, it was 8.3Â°C and maximum was 26.5Â°C.