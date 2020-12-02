Cold, dry forecast for most country

LAHORE: The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Tuesdayâ€™s minimum temperature was recorded at Gupis, Kalam, Leh, Skardu and Parachinar where mercury dropped to -05Â°C while in Lahore, it was 8.3Â°C and maximum was 26.5Â°C.