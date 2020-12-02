Eight more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Eight more corona patients died while 34 others tested corona positive here. Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shahzad told on Tuesday after the death of eight patients, the death toll had reached 258. He informed that 181 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during 24 hours and out of them 34 were positive. He said that total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad had reached 363 while the recoveries were 5,827. He said that total 635 beds, including 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital, were allocated for COVID-19 patients. At present, Dr Asif said, 60 patients, including 35 confirmed patients, were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 31, including eight confirmed patients, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.