ADB, Punjab govt sign MoU for healthcare sector

LAHORE: The Punjab government and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly promote public-private partnership (PPP) projects in Punjabâ€™s healthcare sector through ADBâ€™s transaction advisory services.

The MoU was signed in Lahore by the head of Public Private Partnership Cell of Planning and Development Board of Punjab, Dr Farrukh Naveed and ADB Country Director for Pakistan Xiaohong Yang. Under the MoU, ADBâ€™s Office of Publicâ€“Private Partnership will screen potential hospital PPP projects in 10 major cities in Punjab i.e. Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mianwali, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha and will provide transaction advisory services to identify, prepare, structure and tender the top priority hospital projects to develop PPPs.