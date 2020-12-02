close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 2, 2020

PA panel examines appointments in merged districts

Peshawar

A
APP
December 2, 2020

PESHAWAR: A meeting of Standing Committee on Higher Education, Archive and Libraries department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly held here on Tuesday and examined the appointments of all cadres made during the last five years against minorities, disabled and women quotas in the newly merged districts by the department.

The meeting was chaired by Chairperson Madiha Nisar and attended by MPAs Arbab Muhammad Waseem, Liaqat Ali Khan, Rabia Basri, Asia Saleh Khattak, Rehana Ismail besides high ups of the Higher Education department and KP Assembly.

The officials also briefed the committee on feasibility study for girls’ college at Jandool in Dir Lower, utilization of non-functional Jandool Model School or otherwise for the purpose and necessary decisions taken in light of the surveys done in this respect as well as directions issued to the quarters concerned.

Latest News

More From Peshawar