Disgruntled leaders want end to ‘royal system’ in JUI

BANNU: The leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), southern districts chapter, in a crucial meeting on Tuesday urged the party top brass to put an end to ‘royal system’ and initiate evenhanded accountability in the party.

Expressing grave concern over the party’s ever-declining graph in the erstwhile Fata and elsewhere in the country, the leaders said that JUI was vanishing in the merged

districts due to its indifferent attitude towards the people’s plights.

Former Member Provincial Assembly Maulana Kifayatullah, ex-senator Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, JUI provincial general secretary Maulana Shujaul Mulk, Maulana Abdul Waheed, Mufti Abdul Ghani advocate, Maulana Nawaz, Qari Ismail Khan Maulana Fazlur Rahman Barakzai and other key leaders attended the meeting.

They apprised the participants of the workers and supporters’ reservations and urged the JUI leadership to take steps for the redressal of their grievances.

The disgruntled leaders said that southern districts were once the stronghold of JUI but that status now remained no more due to the party flawed policies and non-seriousness of leadership.

“We are called rebels when we point out flaws and weak points in the party and leaders. We turned our victory into defeat by not giving tickets to the sincere party activists,” the leaders complained, adding that the JUI did not raise the issue of missing persons and other core issues of the people.

They said that new groups and movements seized the opportunity and the party lost its position in the merged districts and elsewhere in the country.

Maulana Kifayatullah said that there was a room for the reformation in the JUI and the top leadership should come forward to reorganize the party as per the aspirations of activists, workers and supporters.

He said that 134 Ulema belonging to JUI had been martyred since 9/11 but the party never raised the issue at a proper forum.

“My membership was suspended when I told the truth,” Maulana Kifayatullah complained.

He said that Maulana Attaur Rahman spoke to him in a very harsh tone in the Senate but he did not reply in the same coin.“No one would have dared to question me if I were from his (Maulana) family,” he concluded.