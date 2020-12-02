Old structure of selection committee to be restored

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to form a new selection committee in the same old manner in which former Test cricketers will be recruited as members.

According to details, the tenure of Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq as the chief selector has ended and now he will only work as the head coach. The PCB has also started looking for a new chief selector. Former Test cricketer Mohammad Akram has emerged as a strong candidate for the post.

According to sources, the PCB has decided to form a new selection committee in the old style which will consist of the chief selector and three members and it will also take the opinion of the provincial coaches. The sources said that the announcement of the new chief selector is expected next week.

“The new chief selector will be announced soon,” said a source.

The selection committee comprising provincial coaches has come to an end.

“A traditional selection committee will be formed again,” said the source.

The provincial coaches will be consulted for selection of the team for the series against South Africa.