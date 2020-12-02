PRCS to probe staffer’s death

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe the death of one of its female employees Kainat Tariq, who was allegedly murdered by her husband—also an employee of PRCS -- over a domestic issue.

“While the police have registered a case and are investigating, the senior management of PRCS has also taken serious notice of the incident,” a statement released on Tuesday states. The PRCS management has removed acting Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed -- a key suspect -- from all temporary appointments and has suspended all of his official assignments with immediate effect till all facts of the unfortunate incident come to light.

“The PRCS chairman is committed to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent inquiry and delivering justice to the aggrieved family without entertaining any pressure whatsoever,” the statement concluded.