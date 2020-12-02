The authorities have failed to pay any attention to prison reforms. At present, women prisoners are facing a number of problems such as inadequate medical facilities, unhealthy environment, lack of access to legal counsel, etc.

It is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that prisoners have access to the basic facilities. It is also important for the authorities to realise that prisoners are also unsafe from the second wave of Covid-19. Proper steps should be taken for their safety.

M Shahjahan Memon

Kamber Ali Khan