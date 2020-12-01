17 more cases in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Some 17 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours. DDO Health Dr Asif Shehzad told reporters 504 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors laboratories of Faisalabad, out of them 17 were positive. He said total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital had been reserved for coronavirus patients.