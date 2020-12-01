Petrol price unchanged, diesel increases by Rs4/liter

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday decided not to increase the prices of petrol, light diesel oil (LDO) and kerosene oil, however, increased high-speed diesel prices by Rs4/liter for the next 15 days, effective from today (Dec 1).

“The government of Pakistan in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public has decided to absorb most of the increase in international prices of petroleum products.

The prices of MS (Petrol), Kerosene (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil would remain the same w.e.f. 01 December 2020 for the next fifteen days. However, due to a significant increase in the international price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), the price of High-Speed Diesel has been increased by Rs4.00 per liter for the same period,” the finance ministry said. After this decision, during these 15 days, the prices of petrol will be Rs100.69/liter, Kerosene Rs65.29/liter and LDO at Rs62.86/liter. However, diesel price will be Rs105.43/liter.It is worth mentioning that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had suggested the government to petrol prices by Rs2.55 per liter and High-speed diesel by Rs2.70. The petroleum products prices change every 15 days in Pakistan.