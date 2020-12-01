PIMS strike to continue till withdrawal of MTI legislation

Islamabad : Doctors, nurses, paramedics, and staff members of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) observed a two-hour token strike on Monday to exert pressure for withdrawal of the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) legislation, which they are determined to oppose, tooth and nail.

Assembled under the aegis of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA), the protestors raised slogans against the MTI Ordinance and expressed determination to continue their fight till the government “reverses its decision in favour of poor patients and the medical fraternity.”

“The privatization of PIMS will deprive poor patients of free treatment. We are not opposed to reforms. If the government wishes to introduce reforms, it should start at the primary healthcare level,” GHA’s chairman Dr. Asfandyar Khan stated. He maintained that even though the Ordinance is yet to be enforced, appointments are already being made. “Selections have been made against five posts already. The Shaukat Khanum mafia has consumed the entire country,” he maintained.

The protestors asserted that the deadline given to the government has lapsed. “All employees of PIMS are united in their struggle to prevent the privatization of PIMS. We will utilize every forum to have our voices heard. There can be no compromise on the rights of poor patients. We will not step back under any circumstances,” Dr. Hyder Abbasi stated.

The Vice Chairman of GHA Riaz Gujjar, Dr. Mehboob, Dr. Faiz Achakzai, Muhammad Hanif, Tanveer Noshahi, Arshad Khan, Sadaqat Awan, Ch. Anas, Jawad Khan, Saeedullah Marwat, Taruq Mattu and other GHA leaders also addressed the protest. All speakers questioned what definition of justice involves depriving poor patients of the facility of free treatment.