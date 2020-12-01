Police to set up blood camps for thalassemia patients: IG

LAHORE : Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani has said the police are fully aware of their social responsibilities and ensuring safety of life and property of people and the police officers and officials will continue to play a leading role in every mission of service to humanity. He said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Punjab police and Sundas Foundation for providing blood to children suffering from thalassemia is a continuation of the same glorious tradition under which in all police lines, offices, field formations, units and Safe City authorities blood donation camps will be set up from time to time and blood donations will be made on a regular basis for children suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood diseases.

Appreciating the role of Sundas Foundation in providing blood to children suffering from thalassemia, he added that the database of police personnel data would be shared with Sundas Foundation so that the records of all employees would be stored in digital software and in addition to emergencies, routinely collect blood from them when needed to help affected children. He said after 90 days any donor can donate blood again so the IT team of Punjab police along with Sundas Foundation would design a programme to donate blood by the registered donor police personnel again after the stipulated period under the SMS alert system by which they may donate blood again.

He said police are standing by the Health Department and other agencies to play its full role in the fight against thalassemia and cancer and would continue to work with other agencies and organisations to alleviate the plight of the patients.

The IG visited Sundas Foundation here on Monday and gave gifts to children suffering from thalassemia in Sundas Foundation.

On this occasion, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf and Khalid Abbas Dar of Sundas Foundation signed a memorandum.

Yasin Khan, President of Sundas Foundation, thanked the IG Punjab and said the signing of this MoU with the police will be a special help in alleviating the plight of the anemic children as the police personnel will contribute a great role to this pious deed. Responding to questions from the media, the IG said under the MoU, blood donation camps would be set up in police lines and other police offices in all districts of the province in which thousands of police personnel from constable level to senior officers will donate blood.