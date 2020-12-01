Circle of politics

This refers to letter ‘When elephants fight’ (Nov 29) by Malik ul Quddoos. I agree with the writer’s views. There is no debate on the severity of the second wave of Covid-19 as it is claiming precious lives in large numbers on a daily basis. It is more worrying that the people are not respecting SOPs to save their lives. The incumbent government has decided not to shut businesses to avoid increasing hunger- and employment-related problems.

In 2014, the PTI held a sit-in for over a hundred days. There is a proverb that goes “As you sow, so shall you reap”. The political parties of the country must realise that life is too short to take unnecessary risks. The rallies and protests can wait.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad