Embattled Loew to stay on as Germany coach for Euros

BERLIN: Joachim Loew will remain in charge of Germany for next year’s delayed European Championship despite a series of poor recent results, the German football federation (DFB) announced Monday.
“The presidential committee of the DFB decided unanimously this Monday during a teleconference to continue with coach Joachim Loew on the difficult path of renewal started in March 2019,” the DFB said in a statement, following a meeting with Loew and the federation’s top officials.
Loew, 60, has been in charge of the Germany team since taking over from Jurgen Klinsmann following the 2006 World Cup.