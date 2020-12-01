LPG price up Rs23/11.8kg for Dec

ISLAMABAD: The government has jacked up local LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) price by 1.5 percent to Rs1,553.22/cylinder (domestic) for December 2020, as prices in the international market also increased, a notification said on Monday.

In absolute terms, this is an increase of Rs22.92/11.8kg cylinder from Rs1,530.3/cylinder in October. The new prices would come into effect from December 1 (today).

The commercial cylinder price has also increased by Rs88 to Rs5,976 from Rs5,888/cylinder.

It is worth mentioning that the state-run Saudi Arabia Aramco has also increased propane prices by $20/ton and set its December propane at $450 up from $430/ton in November. It also increased the butane price by $20/ton to $460 a ton for December 2020 from November 2020 price of $440.

Propane and butane are two major components of LPG, which the Middle Eastern oil producers sell to Asian countries.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified the new rates, under which the LPG price has increased by Rs1.92/kg to Rs131.63 from the November price of Rs129.7/kg.

Irfan Khokhar, Chairman LPG Distributors Association of Pakistan in a statement demanded of the government to recommence the activities at Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited and reduce taxes on LPG, including a levy.