Gold prices down Rs1,150/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs1,150/tola to Rs108,850/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs986 to Rs93,321, it added.

In the international market, gold rates declined $15 to $1,772/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,180/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,011.65.