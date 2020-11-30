close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

'QWP workers to participate in PDM meeting today'

National

MULTAN: Qaumi Watan Party deputy general secretary Ahmad Nawaz Khan has said that his party leadership and workers will participate in the PDM meeting today.

Talking to journalists, he said that rallies and processions were the basic right of every citizen. He said that the people of Multan would give their verdict against the government in the PDM meeting.

