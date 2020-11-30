‘QWP workers to participate in PDM meeting today’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Qaumi Watan Party deputy general secretary Ahmad Nawaz Khan has said that his party leadership and workers will participate in the PDM meeting today.
Talking to journalists, he said that rallies and processions were the basic right of every citizen. He said that the people of Multan would give their verdict against the government in the PDM meeting.