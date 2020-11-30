close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
Eight marriage halls, four shops sealed

MULTAN: The district administration on Sunday during a crackdown sealed eight marriage halls and four shops for violating corona SOPs.

The monitoring team was headed by Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed and checked 28 marriage halls.

Eight marriage halls were sealed for violating the SOPs and lodged case against six hall owners while warning was issued to 13 others.

