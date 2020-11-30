11 passengers killed in accident near Pano Aqil

SUKKUR: As many as 11 passengers of a family belonging to Rahimyar Khan were killed and three others injured, when a van overturned in Sangi near Pano Aqil in Sukkur.

Reports said a Karachi bound speedy passenger van overturned and fell into a deep ditch when it took a turn on the National Highway at Sangi near Pano Aqil. The Pano Aqil Police and volunteers reached on the spot and rescued the victims of the incident. But 11 passengers were killed, including women and children. The police later shifted the bodies and injured to the Taluka Hospital, Pano Aqil.

The witnesses told the media that the number of deaths went up due to the difficulties to access the fallen van in the deep ditch. They said there was no machinery to launch an immediate rescue operation to bring out the passengers from the van. The doctors of the Taluka Hospital, Pano Aqil, said that only one injured out of four was technically out of danger and was in his senses now.

The rescued passenger said that they belonged to the same family from Rahimyar Khan and were going to Karachi to attend a marriage ceremony, while there were 15 people on board. The hospital sources said six children, three women and a man were among the dead along with the driver of the van. The deceased were identified as Hina, Tahira, Touba, Noor Fatima, Robina, Iram Rehman, Rizwan, Hanan, and Naiba.