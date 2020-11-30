Martyred soldier buried

OKARA: An army man, Hamza Arshad, who was martyred by the firing of terrorists at Pak-Afghan Border, was buried at his ancestral graveyard at 41-RA village on Sunday.

Hamza had joined the Pak Army about one-and-a-half-year ago. He was martyred while performing his duty. His body was brought to his village where he was buried with full military honours. His funeral was attended by the Pak Army officers, district officials and a large number of people from his village and surrounding areas.

MAN SHOT DEAD DURING CROSSFIRE: A man was shot dead during crossfire between two groups at Usman Park Renala Khurd on Sunday.

There was a property dispute between Muhammad Siddiq and Zaheer groups. On the day of the incident, both groups opened fire at each other. As a result, Muhammad Siddiq died on the spot.

TWO OUTLAWS HELD: Police arrested two outlaws here. The police arrested Muhammad Azam and Sohail Ahmad with weapons.

PBC POLLS: Asif Shahzad Chaudhry and Arshad Ali won the seats in the district in the Punjab Bar Council elections.

They distributed sweet on their victory assured the lawyers that they would work for the welfare of eth lawyers’ community.