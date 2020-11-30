Power outages trigger protest in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Enraged residents staged a protest and blocked the Dera-Bannu road for traffic against prolonged electricity loadshedding at Pasha Pul point in the district on Sunday.

A large number of residents took to the streets and later gathered at Pasha Pul against unscheduled electricity loadshedding.

The protesters chanted slogans against Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) administration for poor management and hours-long power breakdown in Dera Ismail Khan city and its adjoining areas.

They said power outages were on peak despite the fact that the summer season had already gone.

The residents urged the authorities to resolve the matter or else they would continue their protest.

Man held for harassing step-daughter: A man was accused of harassing his step-daughter in Kacha Milikhel area in the limits of Kiri Khaisur Police Station on Sunday.

A girl K S, daughter of Farman Ali and resident of Bhera Sharif village in Sargodha, reported to the Kiri Khaisur Police Station that her mother married one Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Kacha Milikhel area, after her father divorced her some four years ago.

The complainant said that she came to Kacha Milikhel to meet her mother two months ago.

She alleged that her step-father Abdul Jabbar used to rape her in the absence of her mother and that she informed her mother after her condition deteriorated.

The complainant said that the accused would threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed it to someone else. The police arrested the accused after registering a case against him.