Proper conservation of capital’s caves demanded

Islamabad : The residents of the federal capital on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to take steps for the conservation of caves and maintenance of the road leading toward Shah Allah Ditta village.

According to them, Shah Allah Ditta Caves were the custodian of rich cultural legacy and direly needed the attention of quarters concerned. They said that Shah Allah Ditta caves carrying the history of 2500 years at the foothills of Margalla Hills in the federal capital was attracting hundreds of visitors especially during the weekend with its historical significance, natural ambiance, greenery, and picturesque beauty.

The historical Buddhist caves were situated at the centuries-old Shah Allah Ditta village which was the custodian of historical and cultural legacy but the road leading to this village was in dilapidated condition and creates difficulties for the tourists who visit this place for entertainment or research purposes, said Saleem Kamal, a visitor.

He said that the old crumbling caves with omitting Buddhist carvings carrying a long history although sustained the extreme weather conditions but still in dilapidated condition and needed immediate attention of the concerned departments for conservation and maintenance. It is my long-cherished desire to see this place developed during my life as per the vision of Pakistani Archaeologist, Ahmad Hasan Dani conducted thorough research on this site.